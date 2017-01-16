 

Do White And Black Older Adults Perceive Social Status Differently?

WUNC Public Radio/New America Media, News Report, Leoneda Inge , Posted: Jan 15, 2017

As black elders pack events celebrating their years, experts say white retirees may find their status diminished more by exclusion and …

 

Numbers of Filipino American Elders, Other Aging Minorities on the Rise

Philippine News/New America Media , News Report, Neil Gonzales, Posted: Jan 13, 2017

The number of Asian American elders will quadruple in the next 30 years, and one-in five will be Filipino, the second largest Asian gro…

 

Fighting Ageism, Seniors’ Isolation Across Generations

KSFR Public Radio/New America Media, News Feature, Deborah Martinez , Posted: Jan 12, 2017

Over half of Americans 75-plus live alone, and a quarter of older Americansâ€™ lives are at risk due to loneliness. But a new perspective…

Color Me Bad? Scientist Calls Negative Stereotypes a 'Threat' to Black Health

NBCBLK/New America Media, News Report, Chandra Thomas Whitfield, Posted: Jan 11, 2017

When blacks or others in a minority group like absorb negative stereotypes that can threaten their health. One expert shows how to redu…

Dakota Access Pipeline Battle in Deep Freeze. But for How Long?

Indian Country Today, News Feature, Jenni Monet, Posted: Jan 10, 2017

Flood plains and federal policy are among the challenges facing tribal leaders and water protectors at Standing Rock

New York Offers Support to Urge More Immigrants to Apply for U.S. Citizenship
 
New York Offers Support to Urge More Immigrants to Apply for U.S. Citizenship

By Text by Anthony Advincula, Video by Orhan Akkurt,
Posted: Sep 29, 2016

Elders

More Americans Care for Elderly Relatives, But Who Care for the Caregivers?

Columbus Dispatch/New America Media , News Report, Encarnacion Pyle , Posted: Jan 16, 2017

Immigration

Rep. Zoe Logren to Introduce New H-1B Visa Bill to Clear Up High Demand

India West, News Report, Posted: Jan 09, 2017

Massachusetts Sheriff Offers Prison Inmates to Build Trump's Wall

Arab American Media, News Report, Posted: Jan 05, 2017

How Will Trump's Immigration Policies Affect Turkish Communities?

In the Shadow of Liberty/New America Media, News Analysis, Orhan Akkurt, Posted: Jan 05, 2017

