Work Permits for H-4 Visa Holders Uncertain in Trump Administration
India West, News Report, Posted: Dec 28, 2016
The future of a 2015 Department of Homeland Security initiative that allows certain H-4 visa holders to work remains uncertain, accordi…
Another Blogger Arrested as Repression in Vietnam Intensifies
Vietnam Right Now, News Report, Posted: Dec 21, 2016
Hanoi is continuing its campaign to silence independent voices, with the arrest of a 29-year-old blogger in Thanh Hoa province.
New Website Aims to Help People Short on Cash Find Reputable Help
New America Media, News Report, Posted: Dec 20, 2016
When people lack credit and need cash, they often end up turning to sources like payday lenders, which can lead to a cycle of debt.
Navajo Nation Seeks $160 Million in Damages for Gold King Mine Spill
Indian Country Today, News Report, Posted: Dec 19, 2016
The Navajo Nation Department of Justice has filed a claim against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for $160 million in damages.
New Report Identifies Solution for Better Oral Care for California’s Children
New America Media, News Report, Posted: Dec 14, 2016
A recent initiative in Los Angeles holds clues as to how to expand children's access to dental care.
New York Offers Support to Urge More Immigrants to Apply for U.S. Citizenship
Posted: Sep 29, 2016
EGP Associate Publisher Jonathan Sa…
Surrounded by his family, Eastern Group Publications (EGP) Associate Publi…
Children of Fear: Who Speaks for Ne…
Back in 2012, the Diaz family had a taxi business in Honduras, and like a …
Duterte: 'US a Land of Hypocrisy'
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, December 19, ?hit the United States a…
Israel to Ignore UN Resolution, Se…
SRAEL - Israel is set to approve hundreds of illegal new settlements this …
Duterte Kills Were 'Legit,’' …
President Rodrigo Duterte’s killing people when he was mayor of Dava…
Obama Signs Bill Awarding Congressi…
PRESIDENT Barack Obama has signed into law a bill recognizing the sacrific…
Cambodian Legal Resident Fights Dep…
A 36-year-old Cambodian who immigrated to America when she was one is maki…
Deporting the American Dream: Immig…
ITHACA, N.Y. – Early in his presidential campaign, Donald Trump said…
Black Federal Workers in 'Wait and …
Black federal workers in Washington, D.C., are used to working under Democ…
Survey: Black New Yorkers strugglin…
NEW YORK--Results from a recent survey conducted by AARP New York and Sien…