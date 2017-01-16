News Categories
Do White And Black Older Adults Perceive Social Status Differently?
WUNC Public Radio/New America Media, News Report, Posted: Jan 15, 2017
As black elders pack events celebrating their years, experts say white retirees may find their status diminished more by exclusion and …
Numbers of Filipino American Elders, Other Aging Minorities on the Rise
Philippine News/New America Media , News Report, Posted: Jan 13, 2017
The number of Asian American elders will quadruple in the next 30 years, and one-in five will be Filipino, the second largest Asian gro…
Fighting Ageism, Seniors’ Isolation Across Generations
KSFR Public Radio/New America Media, News Feature, Posted: Jan 12, 2017
Over half of Americans 75-plus live alone, and a quarter of older Americansâ€™ lives are at risk due to loneliness. But a new perspective…
Color Me Bad? Scientist Calls Negative Stereotypes a 'Threat' to Black Health
NBCBLK/New America Media, News Report, Posted: Jan 11, 2017
When blacks or others in a minority group like absorb negative stereotypes that can threaten their health. One expert shows how to redu…
Dakota Access Pipeline Battle in Deep Freeze. But for How Long?
Indian Country Today, News Feature, Posted: Jan 10, 2017
Flood plains and federal policy are among the challenges facing tribal leaders and water protectors at Standing Rock
New York Offers Support to Urge More Immigrants to Apply for U.S. Citizenship
Posted: Sep 29, 2016
