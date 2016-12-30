 

Work Permits for H-4 Visa Holders Uncertain in Trump Administration

India West, News Report, Sunita Sohrajbi, Posted: Dec 28, 2016

The future of a 2015 Department of Homeland Security initiative that allows certain H-4 visa holders to work remains uncertain, accordi…

 

Another Blogger Arrested as Repression in Vietnam Intensifies

Vietnam Right Now, News Report, Staff, Posted: Dec 21, 2016

Hanoi is continuing its campaign to silence independent voices, with the arrest of a 29-year-old blogger in Thanh Hoa province.

 

New Website Aims to Help People Short on Cash Find Reputable Help

New America Media, News Report, Anna Challet, Posted: Dec 20, 2016

When people lack credit and need cash, they often end up turning to sources like payday lenders, which can lead to a cycle of debt.

Navajo Nation Seeks $160 Million in Damages for Gold King Mine Spill

Indian Country Today, News Report, Alysa Landry, Posted: Dec 19, 2016

The Navajo Nation Department of Justice has filed a claim against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for $160 million in damages.

New Report Identifies Solution for Better Oral Care for California’s Children

New America Media, News Report, Viji Sundaram, Posted: Dec 14, 2016

A recent initiative in Los Angeles holds clues as to how to expand children's access to dental care.

Featured Video

New York Offers Support to Urge More Immigrants to Apply for U.S. Citizenship
 
New York Offers Support to Urge More Immigrants to Apply for U.S. Citizenship

By Text by Anthony Advincula, Video by Orhan Akkurt,
Posted: Sep 29, 2016

More Videos →
 

Elders

For Chinese & Other Elders, Growing Isolation Is Major Health Challenge

Sing Tao Daily/New America Media , News Report, Ke “April” Xu , Posted: Dec 30, 2016

INVISIBLE IN NEW YORK: One Social Worker's View of Aging Black on Life’s Margins

Amsterdam News/New America Media , News Feature, Gregg Morris, Posted: Dec 26, 2016

A Poor Christmas for Latino Elders on LA Streets

La Opinión/New America Media , News Report, Francisco Castro, Posted: Dec 23, 2016

More News →
 

Immigration

Merced Congregations to Offer Sanctuary

We'Ced Youth Media, News Report, Hannah Esqueda, Posted: Dec 30, 2016

For Chinese & Other Elders, Growing Isolation Is Major Health Challenge

Sing Tao Daily/New America Media , News Report, Ke “April” Xu , Posted: Dec 30, 2016

Work Permits for H-4 Visa Holders Uncertain in Trump Administration

India West, News Report, Sunita Sohrajbi, Posted: Dec 28, 2016

More News →