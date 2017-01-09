News Categories
Smart Glasses, Map Apps and Other Promising Tech for Seniors
Senior Planet/New America Media , News Report, Posted: Jan 06, 2017
A recent conference on aging presented new tech products that might really make a difference for seniors in the future.
Renewing Their Vows--After Seven Decades of Love
Mundo Hispanico/New America Media , News Feature, Posted: Jan 05, 2017
Dulcemaría and Douglas Elleby returned to the altar Dec. 28--to renew their vows on their 70th wedding anniversary. What’s their secret?
'I Saw Duterte Kill 8 Times' - Matobato
Inquirer.net, News Report, Posted: Jan 03, 2017
Matobato, a confessed killer and member of the so-called Davao Death Squad said he witnessed President Duterte kill eight times.
Fighting the Worst Pipeline of All: From School to Prison
Indian Country Media, Commentary, Posted: Jan 02, 2017
Nationally, Native American youth are 30 percent more likely than Caucasian youth to be referred to juvenile court than have charges dr…
Work Permits for H-4 Visa Holders Uncertain in Trump Administration
India West, News Report, Posted: Dec 28, 2016
The future of a 2015 Department of Homeland Security initiative that allows certain H-4 visa holders to work remains uncertain, accordi…
New York Offers Support to Urge More Immigrants to Apply for U.S. Citizenship
Posted: Sep 29, 2016
Amsterdam News/New America Media , News Feature, Posted: Jan 09, 2017
U.S. News & World Report/New America Media , News Feature, Posted: Jan 08, 2017
Senior Planet/New America Media , News Report, Posted: Jan 06, 2017
Arab American Media, News Report, Posted: Jan 05, 2017
In the Shadow of Liberty/New America Media, News Analysis, Posted: Jan 05, 2017
We'Ced Youth Media, News Report, Posted: Dec 30, 2016
Black Hollywood not only shone during Sunday night’s Golden Globes, …
Imagine the uproar that would erupt if Walmart sold underwear with the ima…
Massachusetts - A Massachusetts county sheriff has proposed sending prison…
“911 Is A Joke” were lyrics hip hop group Public Enemy spouted…
There was a time – not so long ago – when cosier relations bet…
The Philippines is shifting away from the United States in an attempt to &…
Senator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III (R-Ala), President-elect Donald …
In yet another move meant to cement his legacy as an environmental advocat…
Yale Law School graduate George Conway is reportedly being strongly consid…
Surrounded by his family, Eastern Group Publications (EGP) Associate Publi…