Community Roundtable Puts Spotlight on Scams Targeting Immigrant, Minority Communities
The kNOw Youth Media, News Report, Posted: Jan 20, 2017
Officials say immigrant, low-income and minority communities in California's Central San Joaquin Valley are among the most frequently t…
With Incidents Increasing, What's Being Done to Prevent Senior Falls?
Chicago Tribune/New America Media , News Report, Posted: Jan 20, 2017
One-third of seniors fall each year, leading to 734,000 hospitalizations and more than 30,200 deaths. The national cost will reach $60 …
At Interfaith Gathering, Affirmation of Support for Muslims, Minorities
New America Media, Commentary, Posted: Jan 18, 2017
Citing Martin Luther King, Dublin-born San Jose Diocese Bishop Patrick J. McGrath told an interfaith gathering in San Jose to stand up …
Hella Used to Mean Something
Richmond Pulse, Commentary, Posted: Jan 17, 2017
When I was a kid, hella used to mean something. Now hella has gone where slang words go to die: The Merriam-Webster Dictionary.
Do White And Black Older Adults Perceive Social Status Differently?
WUNC Public Radio/New America Media, News Report, Posted: Jan 15, 2017
As black elders pack events celebrating their years, experts say white retirees may find their status diminished more by exclusion and …
Top Democrats, Cancer Patients Unite Against Obamacare Repeal
Posted: Jan 19, 2017
Elders
How Obamacare Improved the Nation’s Health
AFRO/New America Media , News Report, Posted: Jan 20, 2017
Billions in Crop Value, But Few Apples for Older Latino Farmworkers
Spokesman-Review/New America Media , News Report, Posted: Jan 20, 2017
With Incidents Increasing, What's Being Done to Prevent Senior Falls?
Chicago Tribune/New America Media , News Report, Posted: Jan 20, 2017
Immigration
Dreamer to Speak at SF Women’s March: ‘We Need to Not Be Afraid’
New America Media, Question & Answer, Posted: Jan 19, 2017
Minority Communities Urge African Immigrants to Help Make Lowell a Sanctuary City
Ajabu Africa, News Report, Posted: Jan 19, 2017
Aging Hispanic Farmworkers Face Uncertain Future in Washington State
Spokesman-Review/New America Media , News Report, Posted: Jan 19, 2017
