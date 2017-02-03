News Categories
The Paris Peace Conference: Signaling an End to Western-Dominated Era
Arab American News, News Analysis, Posted: Feb 01, 2017
On the day of Trump's inauguration Palestinian factions were meeting, not in Washington, London or Paris, but in Moscow.
Trump’s Executive Order Builds On History of Racist Immigration Policies
Chicago Reporter, Commentary, Posted: Jan 31, 2017
This administration launched its anti-Muslim executive order and other policy initiatives against immigrants based on racism, arrogance…
A Closer Look: The Local Impact of Social Security Reform
Fresh Water/New America Media , News Analysis, Posted: Jan 29, 2017
GOP proposals to reform Social Security would be hard on lower-income ethnic seniors, such as those in Cleveland.
“Kentucky’s Community Health Workers Meet Obstacles for Better Health”
Kentucky Health News, News Feature, Posted: Jan 28, 2017
Community Health Workers, non-clinical helpers, in many states like Kentucky, are cutting costs and improving care for lower-income peo…
Lost and Found - California Seniors Get the Call on Loneliness
New America Media, News Feature, Posted: Jan 26, 2017
Movie idol Greta Garbo famously said, "I vant to be alone." But isolation is not for retirees, who have new programs to stay connected.
Top Democrats, Cancer Patients Unite Against Obamacare Repeal
Posted: Jan 19, 2017
