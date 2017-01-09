In Michigan, efforts to ban refugees from residing in neighborhoods were quelled and are symbolic at best, although the anti-immigrant sentiments prevail among …

Increasingly, say researchers, chronic isolation is both a physical and mental health concern to seniors, but public awareness and resources are lacking to meet…

For Chinese & Other Elders, Growing Isolation Is Major…

As Google enters the business of running high-speed Internet networks, its visionary reputation masks troubling practices that recall some of our nation’s darke…

Seventeen congregations in the Merced area are in the process of adopting official designation as a sanctuary space.

Trump may not want to invite Chinese companies to take over infrastructure projects in the U.S., which is surely a way to draw political heat.

Path to America Being Great Again Runs Through China

She was a successful black professional, then laid off after 16 years--add employment age discrimination and eldercare duties for a story of midlife struggle.

INVISIBLE IN NEW YORK: Older, Black and Eeking Out a Li…

Cuba fears the "bromance" between Trump and Putin will result in a U.S. invasion of the communist island.

In Havana, Fear the Trump-Putin 'Bromance' Will Lead to…

Osman Altay, 56, a Turkish-American who has been living in Paterson, N.J., for 40 years, voted for Trump.

An increase in the number of extreme heat days poses a threat to already-vulnerable residents.

In Boston, Who Will Bear Climate Change Burden?

How friends and neighbors can tackle challenges they face when stepping in to help another in need.

A veteran of New York's Housing Authority reflects on the hard times facing African American seniors in Brooklyn's East New York and Brownsville areas.

INVISIBLE IN NEW YORK: No Safe Haven for the Old, Black…

Few Filipino Americans know the name George T. Conway III, named by President-elect Trump as a possible pick for solicitor general.

Few Filipino Americans know the name George T. Conway III, named by President-elect Trump as a possible pick for solicitor general.

Smart Glasses, Map Apps and Other Promising Tech for Seniors A recent conference on aging presented new tech products that might really make a difference for seniors in the future.

Renewing Their Vows--After Seven Decades of Love Dulcemaría and Douglas Elleby returned to the altar Dec. 28--to renew their vows on their 70th wedding anniversary. What’s their secret?

'I Saw Duterte Kill 8 Times' - Matobato Matobato, a confessed killer and member of the so-called Davao Death Squad said he witnessed President Duterte kill eight times.

Fighting the Worst Pipeline of All: From School to Prison Nationally, Native American youth are 30 percent more likely than Caucasian youth to be referred to juvenile court than have charges dr…