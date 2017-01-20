 

Community Roundtable Puts Spotlight on Scams Targeting Immigrant, Minority Communities

The kNOw Youth Media, News Report, Miguel Bibanco and Hannah Esqueda, Posted: Jan 20, 2017

Officials say immigrant, low-income and minority communities in California's Central San Joaquin Valley are among the most frequently t…

 

With Incidents Increasing, What's Being Done to Prevent Senior Falls?

Chicago Tribune/New America Media , News Report, Mark Taylor , Posted: Jan 20, 2017

One-third of seniors fall each year, leading to 734,000 hospitalizations and more than 30,200 deaths. The national cost will reach $60 …

 

At Interfaith Gathering, Affirmation of Support for Muslims, Minorities

New America Media, Commentary, Hasan Zillur Rahim, Posted: Jan 18, 2017

Citing Martin Luther King, Dublin-born San Jose Diocese Bishop Patrick J. McGrath told an interfaith gathering in San Jose to stand up …

Hella Used to Mean Something

Richmond Pulse, Commentary, Russel Morse, Posted: Jan 17, 2017

When I was a kid, hella used to mean something. Now hella has gone where slang words go to die: The Merriam-Webster Dictionary.

Do White And Black Older Adults Perceive Social Status Differently?

WUNC Public Radio/New America Media, News Report, Leoneda Inge , Posted: Jan 15, 2017

As black elders pack events celebrating their years, experts say white retirees may find their status diminished more by exclusion and …

By Crystal Niebla,
Posted: Jan 19, 2017

How Obamacare Improved the Nation’s Health

AFRO/New America Media , News Report, Yanick Rice Lamb, Posted: Jan 20, 2017

Billions in Crop Value, But Few Apples for Older Latino Farmworkers

Spokesman-Review/New America Media , News Report, Tyler Tjomsland , Posted: Jan 20, 2017

Dreamer to Speak at SF Women’s March: ‘We Need to Not Be Afraid’

New America Media, Question & Answer, Honora Montano, Posted: Jan 19, 2017

Minority Communities Urge African Immigrants to Help Make Lowell a Sanctuary City

Ajabu Africa, News Report, Posted: Jan 19, 2017

Aging Hispanic Farmworkers Face Uncertain Future in Washington State

Spokesman-Review/New America Media , News Report, Tyler Tjomsland , Posted: Jan 19, 2017

