Despite abject poverty among elders in East New York—with an estimated one-third having no Social Security, some offer a ray of New Hope.

Republicans in Congress, however, continue to try to roll back an Obama administration regulation to promote fair housing.

We are losing important ways and means of holding politicians accountable.

As recently as October 2016 Mexico's ambassador was confident Donald Trump would not be elected president.

The U.S. bears responsibility for the suffering inflicted on the populations of the nations on the president's punishing list.

Today, President Trump issued an executive order banning immigrants and refugees from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

A new report finds that the costs of travel, parking and overnight accommodations discourage many from going to California's ocean fronts.

We need a grassroots movement to stop Trump from continuing his agenda of uprooting what has made America the humanitarian leader of the world.

As they had been sleeping, rising floodwaters from the river had poured into their apartment complex, following days of torrential rain.

Under the expanded definition, nearly any undocumented immigrant could be considered a target.

Studies show that Pres. Trump's ending the DACA exemption for young undocumented Dreamers would cost the U.S. economically.

The Trump administration appears to be renewing the possibility of violent confrontation with Iran using a questionable pretext -- Iran's testing of conventiona…

The Paris Peace Conference: Signaling an End to Western-Dominated Era On the day of Trump's inauguration Palestinian factions were meeting, not in Washington, London or Paris, but in Moscow.

Trump’s Executive Order Builds On History of Racist Immigration Policies This administration launched its anti-Muslim executive order and other policy initiatives against immigrants based on racism, arrogance…

A Closer Look: The Local Impact of Social Security Reform GOP proposals to reform Social Security would be hard on lower-income ethnic seniors, such as those in Cleveland.

“Kentucky’s Community Health Workers Meet Obstacles for Better Health” Community Health Workers, non-clinical helpers, in many states like Kentucky, are cutting costs and improving care for lower-income peo…