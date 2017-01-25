News Categories
Lost and Found--California Seniors Get the Call on Loneliness
New America Media, News Feature, Posted: Jan 26, 2017
Movie idol Greta Garbo famously said, “I vant to be alone.” But isolation is not for film-industry and other retirees, who have a new p…
Vietnam Eyes Trump Moves With Trepidation
Vietnam Right Now, News Feature, Posted: Jan 25, 2017
The message so far is deeply troubling for those in the Vietnamese leadership who sought closer ties with the United States in an attem…
Iraqi American Woman Teaches Fellow Hijabis Self-Defense
Arab American Media, News Feature, Posted: Jan 23, 2017
Even though Abdulla is trained in self-defense, she said she still worries like many others because no one can ever be sure who may be …
Isolation Puts Seniors at Risk
Columbus Dispatch/New America Media , News Report, Posted: Jan 22, 2017
Programs seek to connect older Americans to curb illnesses, depression and extend their lives.
Community Roundtable Puts Spotlight on Scams Targeting Immigrant, Minority Communities
The kNOw Youth Media, News Report, Posted: Jan 20, 2017
Officials say immigrant, low-income and minority communities in California's Central San Joaquin Valley are among the most frequently t…
