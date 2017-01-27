 

A Closer Look: The Local Impact of Social Security Reform

Fresh Water/New America Media , News Analysis, Afi Scruggs , Posted: Jan 29, 2017

GOP proposals to reform Social Security would be hard on lower-income ethnic seniors, such as those in Cleveland.

 

“Kentucky’s Community Health Workers Meet Obstacles for Better Health”

Kentucky Health News, News Feature, Melissa Patrick, Posted: Jan 28, 2017

Community Health Workers, non-clinical helpers, in many states like Kentucky, are cutting costs and improving care for lower-income peo…

 

Lost and Found - California Seniors Get the Call on Loneliness

New America Media, News Feature, Matt Perry, Posted: Jan 26, 2017

Movie idol Greta Garbo famously said, "I vant to be alone." But isolation is not for retirees, who have new programs to stay connected.

Vietnam Eyes Trump Moves With Trepidation

Vietnam Right Now, News Feature, Posted: Jan 25, 2017

The message so far is deeply troubling for those in the Vietnamese leadership who sought closer ties with the United States in an attem…

Iraqi American Woman Teaches Fellow Hijabis Self-Defense

Arab American Media, News Feature, Zahraa Farhat, Posted: Jan 23, 2017

Even though Abdulla is trained in self-defense, she said she still worries like many others because no one can ever be sure who may be …

Top Democrats, Cancer Patients Unite Against Obamacare Repeal
 
Top Democrats, Cancer Patients Unite Against Obamacare Repeal

By Crystal Niebla,
Posted: Jan 19, 2017

Black Immigration Group Ready to Battle Trump

North Star News, News Report, Posted: Jan 29, 2017

Diverse Communities Condemn 'Muslim Ban'

New America Media, News Report, Staff, Posted: Jan 27, 2017

Interfaith Rally Against Trump's Muslim Ban

Forward, News Report, Posted: Jan 27, 2017

