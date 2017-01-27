News Categories
- Diverse Communities Condemn 'Muslim Ban'
- Trump Disregards Boundaries, Bullies Neighbors During…
- Mexico Hits Trump's Wall
- Can the Media Hold Politicians Accountable?
- What’s at Stake for Chicago and Illinois Under Pr…
- INVISIBLE IN NEW YORK: A Ray of ‘New Hope’…
- Breaking: Trump Pushes DAPL, Keystone XL Forward With E…
- Hate Crimes Vastly Under-Reported by Victims, Law Enfor…
- Stirring Women’s March in San Jose: A Muslim Pers…
- Oregon Man Worries ACA Repeal Could Deny Him a New Hear…
- How Obamacare Improved the Nation’s Health
- Billions in Crop Value, But Few Apples for Older Latino…
A Closer Look: The Local Impact of Social Security Reform
Fresh Water/New America Media , News Analysis, Posted: Jan 29, 2017
GOP proposals to reform Social Security would be hard on lower-income ethnic seniors, such as those in Cleveland.
“Kentucky’s Community Health Workers Meet Obstacles for Better Health”
Kentucky Health News, News Feature, Posted: Jan 28, 2017
Community Health Workers, non-clinical helpers, in many states like Kentucky, are cutting costs and improving care for lower-income peo…
Lost and Found - California Seniors Get the Call on Loneliness
New America Media, News Feature, Posted: Jan 26, 2017
Movie idol Greta Garbo famously said, "I vant to be alone." But isolation is not for retirees, who have new programs to stay connected.
Vietnam Eyes Trump Moves With Trepidation
Vietnam Right Now, News Feature, Posted: Jan 25, 2017
The message so far is deeply troubling for those in the Vietnamese leadership who sought closer ties with the United States in an attem…
Iraqi American Woman Teaches Fellow Hijabis Self-Defense
Arab American Media, News Feature, Posted: Jan 23, 2017
Even though Abdulla is trained in self-defense, she said she still worries like many others because no one can ever be sure who may be …
Top Democrats, Cancer Patients Unite Against Obamacare Repeal
Posted: Jan 19, 2017
Black Immigration Group Ready to Battle Trump
North Star News, News Report, Posted: Jan 29, 2017
Diverse Communities Condemn 'Muslim Ban'
New America Media, News Report, Posted: Jan 27, 2017
Interfaith Rally Against Trump's Muslim Ban
Forward, News Report, Posted: Jan 27, 2017
