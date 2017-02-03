 

The Paris Peace Conference: Signaling an End to Western-Dominated Era

Arab American News, News Analysis, Dr. Ramzy Baroud , Posted: Feb 01, 2017

On the day of Trump's inauguration Palestinian factions were meeting, not in Washington, London or Paris, but in Moscow.

 

Trump’s Executive Order Builds On History of Racist Immigration Policies

Chicago Reporter, Commentary, Susan Gzesh, Posted: Jan 31, 2017

This administration launched its anti-Muslim executive order and other policy initiatives against immigrants based on racism, arrogance…

 

A Closer Look: The Local Impact of Social Security Reform

Fresh Water/New America Media , News Analysis, Afi Scruggs , Posted: Jan 29, 2017

GOP proposals to reform Social Security would be hard on lower-income ethnic seniors, such as those in Cleveland.

“Kentucky’s Community Health Workers Meet Obstacles for Better Health”

Kentucky Health News, News Feature, Melissa Patrick, Posted: Jan 28, 2017

Community Health Workers, non-clinical helpers, in many states like Kentucky, are cutting costs and improving care for lower-income peo…

Lost and Found - California Seniors Get the Call on Loneliness

New America Media, News Feature, Matt Perry, Posted: Jan 26, 2017

Movie idol Greta Garbo famously said, "I vant to be alone." But isolation is not for retirees, who have new programs to stay connected.

Featured Video

Top Democrats, Cancer Patients Unite Against Obamacare Repeal
 
Top Democrats, Cancer Patients Unite Against Obamacare Repeal

By Crystal Niebla,
Posted: Jan 19, 2017

More Videos →
 

Elders

A Closer Look: The Local Impact of Social Security Reform

Fresh Water/New America Media , News Analysis, Afi Scruggs , Posted: Jan 29, 2017

“Kentucky’s Community Health Workers Meet Obstacles for Better Health”

Kentucky Health News, News Feature, Melissa Patrick, Posted: Jan 28, 2017

Lost and Found - California Seniors Get the Call on Loneliness

New America Media, News Feature, Matt Perry, Posted: Jan 26, 2017

More News →
 

Immigration

Ending DACA Would Leave Hole in Economy, Study Says

VoiceWaves/New America Media, News Report, Justin Covington, Posted: Feb 03, 2017

Trump’s Definition of Deportable ‘Broad’ and ‘Vague’

New America Media, News Report, Elena Shore, Posted: Feb 01, 2017

Mass Deportations Would Impoverish US Families and Create Immense Social Costs

CMS, News Report, Posted: Jan 31, 2017

More News →