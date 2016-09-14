Calif.’s Recreational-Weed Bill Could Be a Game Changer
Sue Taylor, 69, is a force of nature. The retired Catholic-school principal and grandmother of three is also one of the first African-American senior citizen owners of a cannabis dispensary. She’s based in California, a state that seems to be on track to legalize recreational marijuana this fall. “You wouldn’t believe the challenges we’ve been going through for over 10 years. There are some [white] dispensaries opening up in L.A. that don’t even have a license, and they’re opening anyway and nothing is done,” says Taylor, whose iCANN Health Center, a medical dispensary, is set to open in Berkeley in January 2017. “We had to do it legally because we’re African American!”
In May, Taylor beat out several other finalists in Berkeley’s competition to award a new permit for a marijuana business. She partnered with growers at the Bay Area marijuana-delivery service CRAFT, and the dispensary will focus on seniors. Some members of the Berkeley City Council said that racial equality was an important part of their decision.
“It’s minority owned, minority supported, in a minority neighborhood. That’s the key for making them No. 1 for me,” Councilman Laurie Capitelli said, according to Berkeleyside.
Read more here.
Disclaimer: Comments do not necessarily reflect the views of New America Media. NAM reserves the right to edit or delete comments. Once published, comments are visible to search engines and will remain in their archives. If you do not want your identity connected to comments on this site, please refrain from commenting or use a handle or alias instead of your real name.
Related Articles
Mosque Where Orlando Shooter Attended Set On Fire On Eid
ORLANDO - The Florida mosque where Omar Mateen, who committed the deadliest mass shooting in…
French Police Make Woman Remove Clothing on Nice Beach
NICE, France — French police confronted a woman on a beach and made her remove…
Who’s Running the DNC? Black Women
Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) took her place as chair of the Democratic National Convention, and…
Dear Michelle Obama, Never Leave. Sincerely, Everyone.
I'm not unique when I say I have had a long and special relationship with…
Melania Trump and the ‘Gimme Culture’
There is an oft-used trope among the right wing section in the Conservative universe that…
Dear Mom, I Need You
Photo: Blogger "Alice Evergreen"MERCED, Calif.--Parents should be open-minded and accepting, especially when it comes to their…
Comments