Cops Shoot, Kill Black Man Holding 'Rusty' Pocket Knife Eating in His Backyard

Deborah Frazier called 911 for police to help mediate an argument between her brother, Gregory Frazier, and her daughter at the home they all shared in Pompano Beach, Florida. Her phone call resulted in her brother being shot at least five times by two white deputies, according to witnesses. He died at the scene.Frazier explained why she called authorities on Friday night."They had a little fight," she told CBS Miami. "My brother was a little upset. And I was a little scared so I called the police, you know, hoping that they would talk to my brother and constrain him. I didn't think that altercation would cause death."When Frazier called authorities, she told dispatch her brother was holding a small, Swiss Army-style pocket knife that he always carried, according to The Broward Palm Beach New Times.Officials said Gregory Frazier was armed with a knife when deputies entered the backyard of his home around 10 p.m. responding to the domestic disturbance call."A confrontation happened and both deputies fired shots," Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. "The subject, tragically, was pronounced deceased on the scene."By the time officers arrived, the argument between Frazier and his niece was over and he was eating in the backyard while holding the pocket knife, according to the family of the deceased. Frazier's nephew, Quartaze Woodard, who was present, told the New Times that Broward County Sheriff deputies ordered Gregory Frazier to get down on the ground when they approached."Leave me alone," Woodard said Gregory Frazier responded.