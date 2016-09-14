Duterte’s Anti-US Stance Worries Investors

Notwithstanding the country’s status as one of Asia’s fastest growing economies, President Duterte’s anti-American rhetoric, policy uncertainties and concerns of law and order are making investors more cautious, and are adding to jitters over US interest rates ahead of a forthcoming US Federal Reserve meeting.

“The market’s perception of the political and diplomatic environment has turned for the worse,” ING economist for the Philippines Joey Cuyegkeng said in a research note issued Wednesday. “The incessant anti-US rhetoric from the new government and concerns of law and order [related to extrajudicial killings] and policy uncertainties have contributed to the guarded view of investors.”

Citing media reports, Cuyegkeng expressed concern on indications of a widening of rift between the Philippines and its longtime US ally.

When the Philippine Stock Exchange index fell by over 100 basis points Wednesday last week when the rest of regional markets went up, stock traders pointed out concerns over a potential friction between Duterte and US President Barack Obama.

Today’s headline continues with the perceived anti-US sentiment or rhetoric of government with the order for the US to remove its military personnel from Mindanao where they have been present for years, the reason being that US military personnel would be high-value targets of the Abu Sayyaf group,” Cuyegkeng said.



