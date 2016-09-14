Governor Brown Signs Ethnic Studies Bill in California

Photo: Pharmacist Dominick Bailey goes over medications for Harriet Diamond, 84, who was hospitalized…

Photo: Hattie Hill, 105, who has arthritis and a history of strokes, said she…

Image courtesy of Covered California.Three years after California launched its online health insurance marketplace under…

Photo: Willie Mae Rich exercises with nurse Andres Viles, who helps keep elderly patients…

LODI, Calif. – Many more kids in California’s Central Valley are now eligible for Medi-Cal…

As early as next year, undocumented immigrants will be able to buy health insurance on…