Philippines Not Cutting Ties with Allies - Duterte
DESPITE his assertive statements criticizing the United States and underscoring the country’s sovereignty, President Duterte on Tuesday said his administration was not about to cut ties with close allies of the Philippines.
“We are not going to cut our umbilical cord with the countries that we are allied now,” Mr. Duterte said in a speech at Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.
ZAMBOANGA MISSION About 50 US soldiers on formation witness the ceremonial folding of the flag of the Joint Special Operations Task Force Philippines at the Western Mindanao Command grandstand in Zamboanga City in this photo taken in February 2015. President Duterte has said American forces are magnets of terrorist attacks in Mindanao. JULIE ALIPALA/INQUIRER MINDANAO
The Philippines, he added, would not be cutting its military alliances, but he stressed that the country would follow an independent foreign policy.
Mr. Duterte said early on Tuesday night that he was not anti-American and would not sever military ties with the United States. “Who am I to abrogate a treaty?” he said as he addressed troops.
He made the statements a day after he said he wanted American soldiers out of Mindanao as they were in danger of being targeted by Moro extremists in the area. This came on the heels of his tirade against the United States, one of the Philippines’ closest and longest allies, for daring to try to discuss human rights concerns with him stemming from the extrajudicial killings under his administration.
The US Embassy in Manila on Tuesday said it was still clarifying Mr. Duterte’s call for the withdrawal of US special troops from Mindanao.
Read more: http://newsinfo.inquirer.net/815079/ph-not-cutting-ties-with-allies-duterte#ixzz4K9oX8Pi0
