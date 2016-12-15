Survey: Black New Yorkers struggling to save for retirement

Amsterdam News, News Report, Cyril Josh Barker, Posted: Dec 15, 2016

 
NEW YORK--Results from a recent survey conducted by AARP New York and Siena College reveal that African-American Generation Xers and Baby Boomers in New York City are unprepared for retirement.  The telephone survey of 613 African-American city residents age 36 to 70 found that 63 percent worry often about having enough money to retire—including 72 percent of middle-class Gen Xers earning $40,000 to $120,000 annually.

The survey found the cost of key necessities, including housing, utilities and food, is having a serious financial impact. Six of 10 say they’re at best just getting by. And 47 percent of middle-class Gen Xers don’t plan to live in New York at all in retirement. MORE ...



 

