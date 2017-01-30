Battle Lines Form as Trump Sets Sights on Bears Ears

“Your strength becomes our strength,” said Alfred Lomaquahu, Vice Chairman of the Hopi Tribe, according to a statement from Utah Diné Bikéyah (Navajo for “people’s sacred lands”), the grassroots coalition that led the effort. “Your blessings become our blessings. We’re doing this for all the people who realize this land holds our being. It holds who we are.”They will need that strength, if recent developments are any indication.“The governor of Utah, the state legislature, the U.S. congressmen and senators of Utah have all expressed their plans to undo the monument, and almost on a daily basis we hear the state leadership talking about the undoing on TV and the evening news,” Mark Maryboy, a grandchild of Navajo Chief Manuelito who grew up hearing stories about how his family had settled in the Bears Ears region, told Indian Country Media Network. “We need to prepare and brace ourselves to lobby the administration over the next four years, partner with various environmental partners, and call on all the tribes across the U.S. to help us maintain this monument.”“Your strength becomes our strength,” said Alfred Lomaquahu, Vice Chairman of the Hopi Tribe, according to a statement from Utah Diné Bikéyah (Navajo for “people’s sacred lands”), the grassroots coalition that led the effort. “Your blessings become our blessings. We’re doing this for all the people who realize this land holds our being. It holds who we are.”They will need that strength, if recent developments are any indication.