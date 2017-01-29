Facts: Trump’s Muslim Ban Doesn’t Include Countries He Has a Business Interest In

The seven countries that President Trump issued a ban against are predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa. Christian refugees from those nations can expect to receive more favorable treatment than Muslims from those nations. The countries included in Friday’s Executive Order (stayed by a federal judge on Saturday) are Syria, Libya, Sudan, Iraq, Iran, Yemen and Somalia. These are facts. What is also a fact, according to Bloomberg Politics, is that Donald Trump’s banned list doesn’t include majority Muslim countries where the Trump organization has done business or pursued potential deals including the United Arab Emirates (golf courses) and Turkey (luxury towers.)Curiously, the ban also does not include Saudi Arabia—a country at least indirectly linked to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York City’s Twin Towers in 2001.Many are trying to see the logic in the drastic and hastily-executed action when it seems non-sensical from a security standpoint.In fact, the Cato Institute reports that “Foreigners from those seven [banned] nations have killed zero Americans in terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and the end of 2015,” according to the New York Times.