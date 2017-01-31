Why the Muslim Ban Matters to Black People

When Jaundiced Jesus signed the executive order that restricted entry into the U.S. for citizens of seven countries, his acolytes immediately pounced in front of cameras with two parallel narratives:The executive order was not a Muslim ban.This was necessary for national security.Donald Trump’s all-star alternative-facts team’s efforts to convince the world that his actions had nothing to do with religion rang as true as a man in a white robe and pointed hood telling you that he just likes setting crosses on fire; it has nothing to do with race. They said it with poker-faced sincerity, as if the world had completely forgotten the memories of them chiding then-President Barack Obama for eight years for not saying the words “radical Islamic terrorism.”They insisted on their righteous intent even though the text of the executive order explicitly spells out that non-Muslims from these countries would still be allowed entry. Even after former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani paraded around on national TV boasting about the fact that Trump asked him to figure out a way to institute a “Muslim ban,” they tried to convince us of their altruistic intentions. The national press didn’t have a secret meeting and decide on that name. The words “Muslim ban” came directly from the Trump administration.This has nothing to do with national security. The number of terrorist attacks carried out by immigrants or refugees from these countries is zero. Nada. Zilch.This is not just useless information. This is important for black people.Despite your personal opinion of the the tiny-fingered Twitter troll, no one can deny that he is doing exactly what he said he would do—Constitution, political tradition and protocol be damned (which is why I now know he definitely grabbed someone by the ... ). He is giving the people who crowded into arenas and airplane hangars to wave Confederate flags and sucker-punch black protesters everything he promised.