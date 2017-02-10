New Senate Bill Would Designate, Punish Organizations Deemed to be Affiliated with Muslim Brotherhood
WASHINGTON, D.C. â€• The Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act, now pending in Congress, is a new piece of legislation following in step with Trump’s travel ban.
Introduced in January by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), the act is intended to “protect against the violent jihad carried out by the Muslim Brotherhood affiliates both in the United States and in the rest of the world.”
The bill could arbitrarily scrutinize Muslim organizations in the U.S., designating them as affiliates to the Muslim Brotherhood.
The “affiliates” could include many U.S. civil rights organizations, including the Muslim Students Association (MSA), the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
CAIR, with its mission aimed at establishing a “positive image of Islam and Muslims in America,” is the most well-known and engaged civil rights groups for Muslims in America.
While the bill sets a dangerous precedent, it is not the only incident of an advocacy organization punished and terminated for false accusations of terrorist affiliations. The Holy Land Foundation, the largest Muslim charity in the United States, faced an abrupt shut down in 2012. Five of its leaders remain behind bars.
Critics of the bill say that the measure will intimidate, silence, and punish Muslims for being politically engaged.
