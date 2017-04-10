Asian Passenger Forcibly Removed from United Flight
An Asian passenger aboard a United flight at Chicago O’Hare Airport was forcibly removed from a plane that had been overbooked.
According to CNBC, passengers had been asked prior to booking to voluntarily take a later flight.
Apparently not enough volunteers came forward, so the Asian man was randomly picked to be removed, after he had already boarded.
When he refused to cooperate, several security guards forcibly removed him.
He was eventually let back on the flight, but appeared visibly dazed after the incident as you’ll see in this brief clip.
he flight which was bound for Louisville was delayed two hours.
“Everyone was shocked and appalled,” said Audra Bridges, the woman who posted the video, said to the Courier Journal. “There were several children on the flight as well that were very upset.”
“Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked,” a United spokesperson said. “After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.
