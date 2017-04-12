H-1B Visa Quota for 2018 Filled in Less Than a Week

Inquirer.net, News Report, Posted: Apr 12, 2017

 
SAN FRANCISCO — The H-1B visa’s congressionally mandated cap 85,000 for fiscal year 2018 was met within five days, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced in a statement.

The applications opened on April 3, and this is the fifth consecutive year that the cap has been fulfilled in less than a week. 


The program has allocated 65,000 slots for foreign workers and an additional 20,000 for the U.S. advanced degree exemption, also known as the master’s cap.

The total number of H1-B applications received this year has yet to be announced.

Businesses in the United States use the H-1B program to employ foreign workers in occupations that require specialized knowledge, such as science, engineering and computer-related fields.

The agency will reject and return filing fees for all unselected cap-subject petitions that are not duplicate filings. It will, however, continue to accept and process petitions that are otherwise exempt from the cap.


