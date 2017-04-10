Hate Crimes Jump 15% in Los Angeles

Hate crimes in the city of Los Angeles hit multi-year highs in 2016, according to an analysis released Tuesday by Cal State San Bernardino researchers, who pegged the overall increase at 15 percent.The report by the university’s Center on Hate & Extremism found that last year’s increase to 230 hate crimes, from 200 in 2015, was driven in large part by a 64 percent surge in violent aggravated assaults, an 18.5 percent rise in racially motivated crimes and a 24.5 percent increase in crimes against the LGBGT community.“Catalytic or national events can impact the number of hate crimes, but so do local events, economics and individual conflicts at the neighborhood level,” said Brian Levin, director of the CSUSB center. “It’s a combination of things.”At the same time, religious hate crimes against Jews and Muslims declined significantly in the city during the period, the researchers found.There have been no bias homicides reported by the Los Angeles Police Department in the last two years.By comparison, aggravated assaults overall in the city during 2016 rose about 10 percent, and the number of robberies increased 13 percent.“The city of Los Angeles prides itself on being a multicultural haven,” said Dr. Kevin Grisham, the center’s assistant director for research.“It’s troubling to see significant increases in these crimes.”Of the localities surveyed, Los Angeles had the third-largest number of hate crimes in the nation, with only New York and Boston reporting more, the researchers said.