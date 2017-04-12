North Miami Cop Charged With Attempted Manslaughter in Shooting of Unarmed Therapist

A North Miami police officer who shot an unarmed behavioral therapist as he cared for a man with autism has been charged with attempted manslaughter.ABC News reports that the Florida State Attorney’s Office announced the charges against Officer Jonathan Aledda Tuesday in the July 18, 2016, shooting of Charles Kinsey, who thankfully survived the encounter.Aledda was responding to 911 calls about a “possibly suicidal” man with a “silver weapon in his hand.” The man described in the calls was a resident of the Miami Achievement Center for the Developmentally Disabled. The resident had left the center, and Kinsey was following him “in an attempt to return him from the street back to the facility.” The man was holding a silver toy truck in his hand, according to a press release.Aledda fired three shots, one of which hit Kinsey. The release states that from 152 feet away, Aledda was “not in the position to correctly assess the situation or in a position to accurately fire,” noting that two other police officers “were within 20 feet of the situation” at the time of the gunfire.