22-Year-Old Va. Man Charged with Murder of Muslim Teen Attacked While Walking Back to Mosque
Authorities said on Monday that the death of a Virginia Muslim teen, who they say was assaulted and then disappeared after leaving a mosque in Sterling is not currently being investigated as a hate crime.
As the Washington Post reports, police believe they have found the remains of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen of Reston and have gone on to charge 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres in her killing. The Fairfax County Police declined to explain why they were not investigating the murder as a hate crime.
Police and an official from the mosque, All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS) say that a group of four or five teens were walking back from breakfast at an IHOP early Sunday when they were confronted by a motorist. All of the teens but one ran to the mosque, where the group reported that one girl had been left behind.
“Immediately thereafter, the ADAMS’ personnel notified both Loudoun County and Fairfax County authorities who immediately began an extensive search to locate the missing girl,” the mosque said in a statement, the Post notes.
The Loudon and Fairfax police jointly conducted an intense, hours-long search for the girl. At around 3 p.m on Sunday, remains believed to belong to the teen were found in a pond in the Sterling. While conducting the search, an officer saw a motorist driving suspiciously near the area and apprehended Torres.
