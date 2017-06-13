CNN Breaks Ties with Host of 'Believer' Reza Aslan After Anti-Trump Tweet
“Believer” has now been cancelled and CNN has decided to drop Aslan following his profanity laced tweet about President Donald Trump.
In his reaction to Trump’s remarks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the wake of the London attacks, Aslan tweeted: “This piece of sh*t is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency, he’s an embarrassment to humankind.”
The tweet has since been deleted but screengrabs are still circulating on the social media.
Aslan later apologized for the comments, saying, “When in the first few minutes of the terror attack in London, the president of the United States tweeted about his travel ban, I lost my cool and responded to him in a derogatory fashion.”
He went on to add: “That’s not like me. I should have used better language to express my shock and frustration at the president’s lack of decorum and sympathy for the victims of London. I apologize for my choice of words.”
Read more here.
