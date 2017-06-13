Duterte's Net Worth Increases by P3 Million Since Becoming President
In his SALN, Duterte declared a net worth of P27.43 million as of December 2016, which is higher compared to P24.08 million, as of June of last year â€¯when he assumed the presidency.
His SALN attributed the increase of his net worth to his cash on hand or bank—which rose from P15.31 million in the first half of 2016 to P18.45 million by the end of the year.
Duterte’s net worth, however, is about P1 million less from his P28.43 total declared assets.
This is apparently due to his personal loan to Samuel Uy, who is also known to be among his top donors during the presidential campaign period.
Duterte’s assets previously amounted to P25.18 million as of June 2016.
Read more here.
Related Articles
New ‘Poor People’s’ Leader: Anti-Voter Laws Worse Than Russian Meddling
Photo: Rev. William Barber, II. DURHAM, N.C.--Although alleged Kremlin connections may ultimately sink Trump’s…
THE BLESSING SCAM: A Con Returns to Haunt Chinese Community
Photo: NYPD community affairs officers like this one shown speaking at a Manhattan Chinatown senior…
THE BLESSING SCAM: The Ugly Fraud Haunting Older Chinese Women
Photo: The above NYPD poster warns New York seniors beware of the “blessing scam” targeting…
Most Elders Want to Stay at Homes, But Is That What's Best?
Photo: Tim Chambless listens to a question from Matt Proser during a discussion on…
Profile in Old Age: Family, Friends and Purpose Fend Off Isolation
Photo: Former Utah First Lady Norma Matheson meets with friends for their monthly book…
The Real Financial Costs of Caregiving
Photo: Heather Boldon gave her mother Karen medicine during her nap at home in…