Duterte's Net Worth Increases by P3 Million Since Becoming President

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s net worth went up by over P3 million during his first six months in the office, according to his latest statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) released by the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday, May 12.In his SALN, Duterte declared a net worth of P27.43 million as of December 2016, which is higher compared to P24.08 million, as of June of last year â€¯when he assumed the presidency.His SALN attributed the increase of his net worth to his cash on hand or bank—which rose from P15.31 million in the first half of 2016 to P18.45 million by the end of the year.Duterte’s net worth, however, is about P1 million less from his P28.43 total declared assets.This is apparently due to his personal loan to Samuel Uy, who is also known to be among his top donors during the presidential campaign period.Duterte’s assets previously amounted to P25.18 million as of June 2016.