Education Department Invites LGBT Hate Groups to Event





“Attendees will be school administrators and representatives from community and faith-based organizations and federal agencies,” the page says.



The Education Department “is not going to be issuing decrees” on civil rights, according to DeVos.



An agenda was not made public prior to the event but BuzzFeed reportedly obtained a copy and stated that DeVos did not attend the event. Notably, however, FRC thanks the DeVos family for its generous donations.



The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) designates the Family Research Council, which is a division of Focus on the Family, as an extremist anti-LGBT hate group.



Read more here. “Attendees will be school administrators and representatives from community and faith-based organizations and federal agencies,” the page says.The Education Department “is not going to be issuing decrees” on civil rights, according to DeVos.An agenda was not made public prior to the event but BuzzFeed reportedly obtained a copy and stated that DeVos did not attend the event. Notably, however, FRC thanks the DeVos family for its generous donations.The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) designates the Family Research Council, which is a division of Focus on the Family, as an extremist anti-LGBT hate group.

The Education Department has once again sent the message that it is not inclusive of the LGBT community.A quiet “Engaging Fathers and Families” event took place on Thursday and included speakers from Focus on the Family (FOTF) and Family Research Council (FRC). Politico was the first to report that these groups were on the agenda.As a result, the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) pulled out of the event. The organization told BuzzFeed News in a statement that Focus on the Family and FRC were “not in alignment” with the National PTA’s views on LGBT youth.According to its registration page, the event was centered around fathers “improving education, wellness, and development for all children.”