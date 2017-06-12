New ‘Poor People’s’ Leader: Anti-Voter Laws Worse Than Russian Meddling

The Right’s Redistricting

Strategy: Popular Vote

Doesn’t Matter



Pointing out that Hillary Clinton bested Donald Trump by almost 3 million votes, some Democrats salve their wounds from the 2016 election loss by repeating the mantra, “She won the popular vote!” Meanwhile, Donald Trump obsesses about that vote tally so much he refuses to drop the dubious claim that millions of illegal ballots cost him that popular vote victory.



Both views are irrelevant to the right wing kingmakers who have funded voter suppression and redistricting efforts for decades.



That’s because they long ago adopted a key insight about U.S. elections: the popular vote doesn’t matter.



As far back as 1980, the late conservative activist Paul Weyrich told a group of religious-right ministers, “I don’t want everybody to vote. Elections are not won by a majority of people…As a matter of fact, our leverage in the elections quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down.”



Notably, in addition to helping found the conservative Heritage Foundation, Weyrich also cofounded the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), which has enjoyed Koch-brothers funding to craft and promote the passage of voter suppression laws in numerous state legislatures.



Tea Party’s Multi-Millionaire



In his book,The Third Reconstruction, Rev. William Barber, II, explains how ALEC’s playbook was adapted to reshape North Carolina’s elections when stringent voter suppression laws were enacted by Republicans who rode the Tea Party wave into office in 2010.



Multi-millionaire Art Pope and his allies funded efforts to gerrymander voting districts to favor his ultraconservative agenda by “stacking and packing” black voters into as few districts as possible.



As Barber wrote, “Henceforth and forevermore, they thought, the popular vote wouldn’t matter. A majority of North Carolinians could vote against them, but they would still maintain power by winning a majority of the districts.”



As a result, North Carolina’s congressional delegation shifted from having seven Democrats and six Republicans to its current makeup of 10 Republicans and three Democrats.



That redistricting strategy, however, is beginning to unravel in North Carolina where the Supreme Court has now ruled against racially gerrymandered legislative and congressional districts three times already this year. It remains to be seen whether the strategy will continue working in other states.



-- Mary Claire Blakeman



