'Shut Up, Slave!': White Man Hurls Insults, Compares Black Man to Livestock During Altercation at Chicago Starbucks

We apparently have not yet hit our racist-tirade quota for the day. A white man at a downtown Chicago café was captured on camera launching into a rant, calling a black man a slave and comparing him to livestock after becoming angry that the man apparently spilled some coffee on his light-colored suit.Maybe instead of being captured on camera, these racists are looking to catch hands? I am really not sure how you’re going about your day calling a grown black person a slave, but I’d recommend that ol’ boy tread carefully with that one.Anyway, according to WLS , the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Chicago’s Loop.The assailant, identified as 23-year-old William Boucher, can be heard on the video screaming at an unidentified black man, “Shut up slave! Do not talk to me!”Boucher then goes on to compare the man to livestock and suggests that he should be tagged with a bar code with his Social Security number.