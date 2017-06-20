The Ku Klux Klan's Big Recruiting Weekend
As neo-Nazis, Confederate leagues, “alt-right” fight clubs and emo, lone-wolf white boys compete in the crowded arena for the white supremacist world championship, everyone seems to have forgotten about the old-school, perennial powerhouse that has reigned supreme since the Civil War.
The Ku Klux Klan are the New York Yankees of white supremacy; the Alabama Crimson Tide of American hatemongers. Long before some ruddy-cheeked troll in a custom-fit suit decided to rename the movement “alt-right,” the Klan were out there lynching, burning crosses and doing the grassroots work of right-wing terrorism. The KKK were literally blazing a trail with torches and pitchforks when Adolf Hitler was still working with watercolors. Everyone seemed to have forgotten them. But not anymore.
The Ku Klux Klan are back like they’d never left (because they never left), and this weekend they reminded everyone that when it comes to using hate and fear to spread the message of white supremacy, they will take a back seat to no one. This weekend, amid the current climate of online radicalization and social media solicitation, the KKK led a nationwide, door-to-door recruiting effort to remind everyone that—though they might be 152 years old—they still have some hate left in their bones.
