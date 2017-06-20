The Slants Win Huge U.S. Supreme Court First Amendment Case

The Asian American rock band The Slants are playing a happy tune after winning a landmark first amendment case in the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling will allow the band to trademark its name after being rejected in 2011 by the U.S. Patent & Trademark office because some considered the name offensive.“This journey has always been much bigger than our band: it’s been about the rights of all marginalized communities to determine what’s best for ourselves,” wrote band leader Simon Tam on Facebook.For the band, its name is about defiantly turning disparaging language into a positive.“For too long, people of color and the LGBTQ community have been prime targets under Section 2(a) of the Lanham Act, simply because we believe in the deliberate disarmament of toxic language and symbols,” said Tam.