Asian American NFL Owners Speak Out on Trump, the Flag and the Knee

The two Asian American owners of NFL franchises have voiced their opposition to Donald Trump’s comments about football players, team owners and the professional football league.NFL owners Kim Pegula and Shahid Khan chose to allow their players the freedom to continue expressing their views when the national anthem is played prior to the games.Kim Pegula, a businesswoman who with her husband Terry Pegula, own the Buffalo Bills, issued a statement that focused on the comments Trump made at an Alabama political rally:“Several of us met tonight – players, coaches, staff, and ownership. Our goal was to provide open dialogue and communication. We listened to one another. We believe it’s the best way to work through any issue we are facing – on and off the field.“President Trump’s remarks were divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community, but we tried to use them as an opportunity to further unify our team and our organization.“Our players have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner and we all agreed that our sole message is to provide and to promote an environment that is focused on love and equality.”