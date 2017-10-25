Filipino American WWII Vets Presented with Congressional Gold Medal



It’s been a long time coming.



This morning, leaders of the U.S. House and Senate presented a Congressional Gold Medal in honor of Filipino veterans of World War II for their service and sacrifice during the war.



From July 1941 to December 1946, 260,000 Filipino and Filipino-American soldiers served and fought for the United States and the Philippines to topple Axis powers during World War II. In July of 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called all organized military forces of the Philippines into the service of the United States. Their bravery, heroism, and dedication played an integral part in leading Allied powers to victory over Nazi and fascist forces.



House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took part in the bipartisan, bicameral ceremony.



The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor the United States can bestow. In accordance with Public Law No: 114-265, a single gold medal has been struck to honor the Filipino veterans of World War II in recognition of their dedicated service during the war.

